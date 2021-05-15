Veterans Awareness Walk taking place in RS this morning

May 15, 2021 — Today is Armed Forces Day. The celebrate, the eighth annual Veterans Awareness Walk will take place this morning in Rock Springs. The annual event is put on by American Legion Archie Hay Post 24.

The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park in Rock Springs and proceed through Downtown Rock Springs ending at the Legion Post. The walk should take about one hour. Side-by-sides will be available for those who may need to ride the route.

There is no cost to participate in the event that honors and shows support for all United States veterans. Walkers will be treated to a free BBQ at the conclusion.

The Archie Hay Post will also be selling red hoodies and t-shirts to represent the armed forces and the American Legion. Hoodies cost $30, with t-shirts selling for $15. The money raised from hoddie and t-shirt sales will go toward purchasing a columbarium, which is a structure designed to respectfully hold the cremations of fallen veterans.