Veterans Day events going on tomorrow

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There are a few events for Veterans going on tomorrow and Saturday. Here is a look at what is happening on Veterans Day. Other flag ceremonies are planned at the City Cemetery, Sage Valley Care Center, Veterans Park, and Deer Trail Assisted Living.

November 11, 2022 – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will provide free lunch for any veteran and one guest from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The to-go meals will be distributed in the back of the Specialty Clinics at the entrance to Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center at 1180 College Drive.

November 11, 2022 – Veterans will get a FREE car wash from either Wash n Glow or AutoSpa today.

November 11, 2022 – Veterans Day Luncheon will be held from noon – 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Hour Senior Center. Veterans eat free and will receive a free t-shirt. Calls for seating can start earlier.

November 11, 2022 – Deer Trail will hold a Flag Ceremony at 12:30 – 1 p.m.

November 11, 2022 – American Legion Post 24 will have a breakfast for veterans, families, and community members beginning at 7 a.m. At 8 a.m., there will be a short program at the flagpole at 551 Broadway.

November 11, 2022 – Sapporo’s will offer every veteran a free meal today only, all day long. If you know a vet in need, give them a call at 307-382-0680 and Sapporo’s will pick them up.

November 12, 2022 – Free Veterans Spaghetti Lunch at the Green River Eagles. Home delivery is available. Please call 307-922-2508 for details.