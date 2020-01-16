Veterans invited to submit entries for annual Creative Arts Festival

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 15, 2020) — The Sheridan VA Health Care System has announced the Creative Arts Festival for Veterans. Entries are being accepting now though February 24, 2020. The event is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.

Advertisement

The Creative Arts Festival includes both a competition and show taking place at the Sheridan, Wyoming VA Medical Center on March 3. All Veterans are invited to enter. Top entries in each category from Veterans who are enrolled in the VA at time of submission will be considered for National competition.

According to a press release, “It is part of a nationwide effort to showcase the creative endeavors of Veterans in more than 100 categories in five divisions. These divisions—art, creative writing, dance, drama and music—cover a broad range of categories to appeal to a wide spectrum of interests. This includes areas like woodworking, jewelry, metal work, leather work, ballroom dancing, hip-hop dancing, vocal solo, instrumental, and MUCH more.”

Advertisement... Story continues below

For information on the event, along with divisions available, go to www.sheridan.va.gov. You may also contact VA Recreation Assistant Tami Decker at 307-751-4463 or [email protected]