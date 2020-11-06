Veterans lunch provided at drive-thru

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 6, 2020) – This year’s Veterans Day lunch provided by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be a little different than in year’s past.

In honor of all of our veterans, we want to thank them for their service with a meal, as we have done in the past. This year, since our café is closed to the public, we are providing a drive-thru.

The to-go meal for two will be available to veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. The fried chicken dinner includes mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw or macaroni salad, and brownies.

As always, the meal is free for veterans and one guest each. We ask that veterans drive around to the back of the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive. When they drive up to the entrance of the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, they will be handed their meals.

Thank you to all of our veterans. We appreciate the sacrifices you made to ensure our safety and our freedom.