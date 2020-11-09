Veterans Service Office reminds public they can assist with benefits for free

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 9, 2020) – As part of a tri-county effort, the Veterans Services Office would like to remind all veterans that is help to connect them with their earned benefits free of charge.
They encourage veterans to stop by, visit and check on updates or potentially new benefits.
Representatives can assist with applications, questions and navigating veterans affairs on:
- Healthcare
- Memorial Benefits
- Compensation
- Education
- Pension (Paid and Attendance)
- Insurance
- Appeals
- VA Home Loan Guarantee
The offices are located in Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer and Pinedale.
- Rock Springs, 731 C St Ste 110
- Green River, 115 E Flaming Gorge Way
- Kemmerer, 821 Sage Ave
- Pinedale, 615 E Hennick