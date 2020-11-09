Veterans Service Office reminds public they can assist with benefits for free

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 9, 2020) – As part of a tri-county effort, the Veterans Services Office would like to remind all veterans that is help to connect them with their earned benefits free of charge.

They encourage veterans to stop by, visit and check on updates or potentially new benefits.

Representatives can assist with applications, questions and navigating veterans affairs on:

Healthcare

Memorial Benefits

Compensation

Education

Pension (Paid and Attendance)

Insurance

Appeals

VA Home Loan Guarantee

The offices are located in Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer and Pinedale.

Rock Springs , 731 C St Ste 110

, 731 C St Ste 110 Green River , 115 E Flaming Gorge Way

, 115 E Flaming Gorge Way Kemmerer , 821 Sage Ave

, 821 Sage Ave Pinedale, 615 E Hennick