Veterans to get free admission to state parks and historic sites Monday

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 6, 2019) – The Wyoming State Parks will be waiving all day-use/entrance fees for veterans this coming Monday, Veteran’s Day. It is part of the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails “Parks for Patriots” program.

Advertisement

All veterans with proof of their veteran status will be able to enter any Wyoming State Park and/or Historic Site free of charge. This applies to day use fees only. All other fees, such as overnight camping, must still be paid.

For more information, please call Wyoming State Parks at 307-777-6323.