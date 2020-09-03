Video: Helicopter stocks over 21,000 into high country lakes in the Bighorns

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website

CODY, WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — At the end of July, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department stocked over 21,000 fish in high country lakes on the west slope of the Bighorn Mountains using a helicopter (watch video above). The helicopter offers a fast and low impact alternative for stocking fish in remote areas. Game and Fish normally stocks Bighorn National Forest waters every other year.

To stock fish using this method, the fish are loaded in eight-cylinder shaped tanks, which are attached to the helicopter by a cable. Each tank holds approximately five to eight gallons of iced water and 10 to 25 pounds of fish, depending on the size and species of the fish. Each tank may contain different species or sizes of fish, depending on the lake to be stocked.

Each tank compartment has a door that opens at the bottom to release the fish as the helicopter maneuvers over the lake. The pilot has a control switch that can trigger each door individually or all eight tank doors at once. The canisters are approximately ten feet above the water when they are opened.

Yellowstone cutthroat trout were stocked in:

East Marion Lake

Emerald Lake

Lake Elsie

Lily Lake

Little Poacher Lake

Lost Lake

Lost Twin Lakes # 1 and # 2

Maybelle Lodge Lake

Poacher Lake

Golden trout were planted in:

Gunboat Lake

Lower Pouch Lake

Upper Pouch Lake

Splake were planted in:

Lower Medicine Lodge Lake

Tiger trout were stocked in:

Cliff Lake

Granite Lake

Many of Wyoming’s high country lakes are not capable of supporting a reproductive population of fish. Therefore, it is necessary to periodically stock these lakes to provide an adequate fishery for backcountry anglers. Only a small percentage of the wilderness lakes are managed by stocking of fish. Many others have wild, self-sustaining fish populations, or are presently managed as fishless.