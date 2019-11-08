Vincent E. Kennis (July 21, 1942 – Nov. 5, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 8, 2019) — Vincent E. Kennis, 77, of Rock Springs, passed away Nov. 5, 2019, at Rocky Mountain Care Center in West Valley, Utah.

He was born July 21, 1942, in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Alfonse and Victoria Walag Kennis.

He served in the US Army.

Vincent married Trudy Burgermeister on June 18, 1965, in Munich, Germany.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Vincent enjoyed camping, traveling, watching sports, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Trudy Kennis of Rock Springs; sons Steve and Marc Kennis, both of Rock Springs; daughter Chris Kennis of Arkansas, and 8 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two sisters.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family request you make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com