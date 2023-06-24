Vintage Airstream parade and open house today

Photo courtesy of Rock Springs URA Facebook page

June 24, 2023 — Downtown Rock Springs will host a Vintage Airstream RV Parade and Community Open House today. The vintage campers are in town for the 66th Annual Airstream International Club Rally at the Sweetwater Events Complex. That event will conclude next Friday, June 30.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. in Downtown Rock Springs.

Following the parade, an open house will take place on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs until 2:30 p.m. Over 60 classic Airstreams are expected to be on display. The free event will also include live music and food trucks.

Once the Community Open House is over, the Vintage Airstream RV Parade will travel down South Main Street onto Elk Street and proceed to the Sweetwater Events Complex on Yellowstone Road. The Rock Springs Police Department will lead the caravan.

