Vintage Isis Theater Movie Posters Found, Donated To Sweetwater County Historical Museum​

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – March 29, 2019) For over half a century, if you wanted to take in a movie in Green River, you went to the Isis.​

​

The brand-new Isis Theater (and the Stanley Hotel, which shared the same building) opened in 1921 on the site of the former Morris Mercantile, which was destroyed by a fire in 1917.​

​

The Isis has been closed since the 1970’s, but a recent discovery by a Green River family uncovered some movie memories of the Isis and a bygone era.​

Advertisement

Casey and Cybil Johnson were restoring an old home a few blocks north of Flaming Gorge Way when they discovered a stack of Isis film posters from 1938 and 1941 and a “show calendar” from 1950.​

​

For many years, show calendars like the one found by the Johnsons were mass-mailed to homes throughout towns and cities on a monthly basis, describing the films to be shown in local theaters.​

​In March of 1950, moviegoers in Green River could see John Wayne in The Fighting Kentuckian, Judy Garland in The Good Old Summertime, or The Man from Colorado, with Glenn Ford and William Holden, among others. (Younger members of the Johnson family were surprised to see that 1998’s Mighty Joe Young, the story of a giant gorilla, was a remake from 1949.)​

Advertisement

The posters recovered included High Sierra (Humphrey Bogart, Ida Lupino, 1941), Stolen Heaven (Gene Raymond, Olympe Bradna, 1938), Brother Rat (Ronald Reagan, Jean Wyman, 1938), Hudson’s Bay (Paul Muni, Gene Tierney, 1941), and Law of the Underworld (Chester Morris, Anne Shirley, 1938).​

​

The Johnsons very generously donated the show calendar and posters to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, where they will be restored and displayed.​

​While the Isis is long gone, the building that housed it still stands in downtown Green River, just around the corner from the old Gaensslen Brewery.​