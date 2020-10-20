Virginia Elaine Turcato (July 29, 1926 – October 17, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 20, 2020) — Virginia Elaine Turcato, 94, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by her family following a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 93 years and is a former resident of Nampa, Idaho.

Mrs. Turcato was born on July 29, 1926, in Nampa, Idaho; the daughter of Henry Peter Allison and Gertrude Porter.

She attended schools in Rock Springs.

Mrs. Turcato married John Bob Turcato on October 31, 1945, in Rock Springs, Wyoming and he preceded her in death on December 3, 2009.

She worked at Safeway for 15 years until her retirement in 1976 as a cake decorator.

Virginia was a member of the Methodist Church.

Mrs. Turcato enjoyed painting, crocheting, spending winters in Yuma, and going to their cabin.

Survivors include two sons, Darrell Turcato of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Larry Turcato and wife Marlene of Rock Springs; three daughters, Rita Cukale and husband Bob of Rock Springs, Robbin Wilkins and husband James of Rock Springs, Jan Frady of Rock Springs; nine grandchildren, Shane Turcato, Lance Turcato, Casey Turcato and wife Stephanie, Cory Turcato, Jennifer Stewart and husband Daniel, Sarah Matos and husband Emmanuel, Brianna Blau and husband Jeff, Haylee Gatti Driscoll and husband Jeff, Terrance Frady; eight great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter in infancy, and three sisters, Lorene Matilainen, Thelma Duncan, and Margaret McComas.

Following Cremation, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com