Visit a library during National Library Week

Lindsay Travis and Alan Vaughn accepting the proclamation at the Green River City Council meeting – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — During the Sweetwater County Commissioner’s meeting, and the Rock Springs and Green River City Council meetings, there was a proclamation announced for National Library Week. The proclamation encourages the community to come to the local libraries in Sweetwater County to celebrate National Library Week (April 23-29, 2023) with the theme “There’s More to the Story.”

Lindsay Travis, Director of the Sweetwater County Library Systems, stated, “Our libraries are doing really well. Attendance at all of our library programs has gone up significantly. We doubled our numbers in March for library programs compared to last March. We have people coming in to enjoy the programs that our librarians are putting together. Likewise, our library circulation numbers have increased significantly. We had 3,000 more items checked out last month than in March of 2022. And overall, for the fiscal year 2023 we had more than 20,000 items additional compared to last year.”

Travis explained that they have been working very hard to make sure the library space is welcoming and inclusive spaces. “We want to make sure they are here for everyone in the community. The library board recently reviewed its policies to ensure library materials cover a diverse spectrum that parents have the responsibility for what their minor children check out and that the libraries are 100% supportive of intellectual freedom as guaranteed by the first amendments.”

Proclamation read at the County Commissioner’s meeting – Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Library

The library offers not only books for all ages but also digital books, audiobooks, DVDs, streaming movies and music through their online services. They also have databases and forms. These forms can help with training for businesses. The White Mountain Library in Rock Springs is home to a seed library, where anyone can stop by and pick up seeds for their garden for free. The Rock Springs Library is home to the Children’s Discovery Center, which is a hands-on interactive mini children’s museum. The Community Fine Arts Center is also part of the Sweetwater County Library Systems so both the Green River and White Mountain Libraries have galleries to celebrate local artists. If you don’t want to just rent a book, the Green River location has other items to check out, like puzzles, games, and American Girl Dolls. If you are unable to leave your home, there is an outreach program where items can be delivered to your home.

According to the American Library Association, “Libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats from picture books to large print, audiobooks to ebooks, and more. But there’s so much more to the story. Libraries of Things lend items like museum passes, games, musical instruments, and tools. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, and lectures. Library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for businesses, job seekers, and entrepreneurs. National Library Week 2023 will be a great time to tell your library’s multi-faceted story.”