Vitalant Blood Services receives donations from Green River neighborhood in Life Saver Lane Blood Drive

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) — Vitalant Blood Services is working with many amazing people who are stepping up to help make sure blood is ready for patients in need.

Vitalant has found a way to still allow donors to help while still following safety guidelines, even during these days, with everyone doing their part in staying home.

Yesterday, Vitalant went to donors in a Green River neighborhood.

“We are calling this Life Saver Lane,” said Julie Seymore, a regular blood donor, who was excited to help out and coordinate the first neighborhood blood drive.

16 donors had signed up to donate blood at yesterday’s drive.

A number of donors were asked what they thought about this blood drive. They all said “they are more than happy to help save lives”, but noted the best part about this Blood Drive was how easy it was since the bloodmobile was just a few steps from their houses.

If anyone would like to host a “Life Saver Lane Blood Drive”, they can contact Sandy Thomas with Vitalant at 307-922-2366.