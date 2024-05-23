Volunteers are welcome to help place flags on Veteran gravesites

May 23, 2024 — Wyo4News

Local residents are welcome to assist the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs in placing American flags on veterans’ gravesites at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Those wishing to help are asked to meet at the cemetery at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday, May 25. Residents are also welcome to place flags at veterans’ gravesites at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, north of Rock Springs.

In Green River, the public can aid the placing of American Flags by the Tom Whitemore American Legion Post 28. That event will occur at the Riverview Cemetary beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.

Memorial Day Services – Rock Springs – Monday, May 27, 2024

8:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 24, 551 Broadway Street

9:00 a.m. at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson Street

9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, 250 Yellowstone Road

* At each location, there will be a cannon firing, a short speech and flag lowering, and the playing of Taps

Memorial Day Services – Green River – Monday, May 27, 2024