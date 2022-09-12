Volunteers help make improvements to trail in Green River

Photo submitted by the City of Green River

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Several volunteers from a local service group spent hours Saturday improving a trail at the FMC park and the Scotts Bottom area. The volunteer group was local youth from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, about 80 showed up to help along with adult supervisors. Greenbelt task force members Tom Wilson and Bill Lewis were instrumental in the project.

The City of Green River provided the surfacing and crushed asphalt for the trail, and the Streets Division delivered the material to the site. Wilson and Bernie Witte donated the equipment and their time to prep the surface.

The Greenbelt Task Force came up with the idea to improve the trail through extensive public input during the master planning process. The improvements are just west of the FMC Archery Barn. Green River Mayor Pete Rust says projects like this make Green River a great place to live and work. Rust says “the trail system in Green River is second to none and these types of projects just make an already great trail system better.”