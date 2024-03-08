Volunteers needed for April’s Special Olympics Area II Summer Games

Photo from Wyoming Special Olympics 2023 State Summer Games (Submitted photo)

March 8, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Area II Special Olympics Wyoming Summer Games will take place in Rock Springs on Thursday, April 11. Area volunteers are needed to assist athletes and event officials. Volunteers can sign up online at at signupgenius.com or they can contact Wyoming Special Olympics by email.

Events will begin at 9:15 a.m. at the Family Recreation Center and 11 a.m. at Rock Sprngs Junior High.

Areas II Special Olympic athletes come from Sweetwater, Sublette, Teton, Lincoln and Uinta Counties. Attendees will be competing in basketball, swimming and powerlifting events in order to compete in the State Summer Games. This year’s State Summer Games again be held in Gillette on May 2-4. Last year over 300 athletes competed at the State Summer Games .

Wyoming has hosted Special Olympics events for youth and adults with intellectual disabilitiessince 1972.