Volunteers needed for BLM Rock Springs NPLD event

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office is cleaning up the surrounding Rock Springs area in an early celebration of National Public Lands Day (NPLD) on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Families, individuals, clubs, and organizations are invited to join this effort to clean up dump sites on our public lands south of Rock Springs. This project intends to improve recreational and scenic values in our community, making our public lands an easier and safer place for all to enjoy.

To join the effort, meet at 8:00 a.m. at the Rock Springs Field Office, 280 Highway 191 N.

This NPLD activity is expected to take a full day and volunteers of all ages are welcome. Proper work attire such as gloves, hat, long pants, sturdy shoes, and safety glasses should be worn. Gloves and safety glasses will be available. Sunscreen and insect repellant are highly recommended. Water will be available as well.

This is the 29th anniversary of NPLD. It began in 1994 with 700 volunteers and three sites. In 2019, more than 156,000 volunteers worked at 2,117 sites in 49 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Volunteers donated a total of 624,372 hours, worth $15.9 million in crucial labor towards the improvement of our public lands. Around the country, volunteers participate in cleanup events, building projects, and fun outdoor activities and classes. Seven federal agencies, as well as non-profit organizations and state, regional, and local governments, participate in the annual day of learning about, serving, playing, and working in our public lands.

For more information, please visit www.publiclandsday.org or www.facebook.com/nationalpubliclandsday.