Volunteers needed for the next Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming back to Rock Springs, Wyoming in August. The association is currently looking for committee members and volunteers to help plan for the next event. This includes, but is not limited to, raffles, sponsors, food, music, and more! If interested, you can join them at Sidekicks Book Bar in Rock Springs at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, for their first meeting.

For questions or more information, please contact Susie von Ahrens at 307-871-0761. The walk will take place on the morning of August 6, 2023, at Bunning Park in Rock Springs.