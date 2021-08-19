Volunteers needed for WGFD mule deer habitat project

August 19, 2021 — From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management to improve mule deer habitat on the Pinedale Mesa south of Pinedale and could use some help from volunteers. Overgrown, unproductive sagebrush is being removed in areas and replaced with over 2,700 seedlings of preferred browse species, including chokecherry, currant, and serviceberry.

On Saturday, August 28, Game and Fish is seeking volunteers to assist in installing temporary protective tree tubes that help seedlings establish while preventing browsing pressure.

While these important habitats are valuable to many species of wildlife, these mountain shrubs will provide mule deer valuable nutrition during critical migrations and help them survive difficult winters.

For additional details, please contact Pinedale Habitat Biologist Kerry Gold at the Pinedale Game and Fish Office at (307) 367-4353 or [email protected].