Volunteers needed to assist in Downtown Rock Springs flower planting

Submitted photo

May 20, 2024 — Wyo4News

It’s just about time to spring into planting in Downtown Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is seeking volunteers to aid in planting flowers in the many planters around the downtown area. The planting day will be Tuesday, May, May 28, starting at 10 a.m. As stated by the Rock Springs URA, “With over 60 planters to fill, this task requires many hands, echoing the saying, many hands make light work.“

“Volunteers play a big role in shaping Downtown Rock Springs,” said board chairwoman Maria Mortensen. “Planting the flowers has become such a fun tradition, and we can’t wait to see everyone,” she added.



Flowers to be planted are provided by the Rock Springs URA and will be distributed to downtown various locations. Volunteers are asked to gather at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 Main Street at 10:00 a.m. They will then be assigned specific areas to plant. While garden shovels will be available, volunteers are encouraged to bring their own planting tools. Donuts and water will be provided to all participants.

For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website.