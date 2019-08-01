Volunteers Needed To Build Fence To Protect Historical Deer Migration

Green River, Wyoming — Want to get some great exercise and help protect essential stopover areas for the historical Red Desert to Hoback mule deer migration? The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Rock Springs Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management have just the volunteer project for you.

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, Aug. 10, to help erect a steel jack fence at two locations near Farson. Meet at the Wyoming Department of Transportation facility in Farson at 8 a.m.

“Two locations totaling some 3,500 feet are planned to receive fence this year,” said WGFD Terrestrial Habitat Biologist Troy Fieseler. “One location is on the east side of Steamboat Mountain and the other is near the Wind River front along the Jack Creek Drainage. Not only do these areas provide critical habitat for mule deer, but also for other big and small game, as well as sage grouse and nongame species. Habitat communities in these areas receive intense use and many are in poor condition. The objective of this project is to use steel jack fence to give these sites some much- needed rest to allow them to heal, so they can once again perform at high levels for animals to use them.”

Fencing materials for this project are located in Farson, and the materials will be loaded onto trailers and moved to both sites, according to Feiseler.

“We are grateful to any and all who are willing to help with this effort and spend their Saturday helping with this habitat improvement project. The fence is made out of 2 3/8 inch tubing and is heavy, requiring lots of manpower, so the more people we have the quicker the fence can be installed,” Feiseler said. “Of course, with this much fence to construct, we will have to complete the project at an additional follow-up work day to completely finish. However, we are hopeful we can get the majority accomplished the first day and that is why we really need volunteers.”

Interested volunteers can sign up via an email to [email protected] The WGFD will be providing drinks and lunch for all. Please remember to bring sunscreen, water, gloves and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Volunteers will also be required to fill out a volunteer agreement form.