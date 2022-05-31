Volunteers needed to help plant Downtown flowers

Marge Keen and Francine Parks

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is seeking volunteers to help plant Downtown flowers on Wednesday, June 1 at 10:00 a.m. With over 60 planters to fill, planning the flowers is no small task. But as the saying goes, “many hands make light work.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

All of the flowers will be ready and distributed to the various locations, thanks to the City of Rock Springs Parks Department. Additionally, the weather is supposed to be ideal. Volunteers should assemble at 10:00 a.m. the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street). From there, volunteers will be assigned certain areas to plant. While garden shovels are available, volunteers are also encouraged to bring their own, if they have them. Donuts and water will be provided to all of the volunteers and all are welcome.

“Volunteers play a big role in shaping Downtown Rock Springs,” said board chairwoman, Maria Mortensen. “And planting the flowers has become such a fun tradition, we can’t wait to see everyone,” she concluded.