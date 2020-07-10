Vote for WHP in national “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 10, 2020) — When they are approaching you in your rearview mirror, a Wyoming Highway Patrol cruiser may not be the best looking of vehicles. But once they have passed, you have to admit a WHP cruiser is a very sharp looking piece of law enforcement machinery.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has sent out word through their Facebook page they are participating in the “Best Looking Cruiser Contest” sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers.
View all the state’s entries and cast your vote by clicking here. You may only vote once from each of your devices. Voting will end at 10 a.m. MST on July 22.