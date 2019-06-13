VP Pence And Second Lady Visiting Yellowstone Park Today

Yellowstone Park, WY (6/13/19) – Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Yellowstone National Park today.

Last Tuesday, Yellowstone Park staff members announced the Vice President and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would make the visit. Second Lady Karen Pence will join them.

The Vice President and the Second Lady plan to tour Old Faithful. Vice President Pence is also expected to deliver remarks to National Park Service on the administration’s support to rebuild National Park infrastructure.

The Vice President and the Second Lady will return to Washington, D.C., later that evening.