Wade Ricks Christensen (Feb. 9, 1960–Sept. 11, 2019)

Mountain View, Wyoming — Wade Ricks Christensen, 59, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019, in Mountain View, Wyoming. He was a humble man who dearly loved his family. His kindness, gentleness, and meekness will be deeply missed.

Wade was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the youngest child of Harold and Alice Christensen. His siblings loved their baby brother and Wade always seemed to find a way to make them smile and laugh.

He graduated from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, and soon after served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Australia Adelaide mission. Wade cherished his time as a missionary and always endeavored to be a faithful member of the Church. He was true to his covenants and was a devoted servant of the Lord.

Wade loved the beauty of the world, and especially enjoyed being outdoors, the thrill of snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and going on adventures with his children. As an avid skier in his younger years, Wade gave many people their first skiing lessons. It seemed that he spent most of his time skiing down the mountain backwards as he patiently taught his family and friends.

He spent his career working with his father and brother in the family business, LOC Electric. Wade became a Master Electrician and ultimately received ownership of the business. He did his best to be a good steward of the company that his father founded. Wade admired his father tremendously and wanted always to make his father proud of him.

Wade is preceded in death by his loving parents, Harold Lorentzen Christensen and Alice Clariece Ricks Christensen.

He is survived by his wife, Françoise Hélène Christensen; his sons, Harold Luke Christensen, Dominique Wade Christensen, and Jonah Daniel Christensen; his stepmother, Mayvon Christensen; his siblings, Patricia Reynolds (Cal Reynolds, deceased), H. Nephi Christensen (Barbara), Debra Hiller (Karl); as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Ave., Green River. Beginning at 1 p.m. before the funeral services, guests are invited to express condolences to Wade’s surviving family members. Interment will take place at the Riverview Cemetery following the funeral services.

Family and friends are invited to join with us as we remember, celebrate, and treasure Wade’s life.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.