Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening tonight

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 28, 2020) — A Walk to end Alzheimer’s is a national fundraiser dedicated to raising money for care, research, and support for families and caregivers. Residents of Sweetwater County can do their part to help the cause by signing up for the walk/drive event today, August 28, 2020.

The cruise event will start at 6 pm and end at 8 pm. In Rock Springs the route will start at the Young at Heart Senior Center. In Green River, the route will start at Ever’s Park. There will be volunteers with purple arrows along the driving route. Tune into WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK-AM starting at 6 pm to listen to some “cruising music”.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of Dementia. In 2020 approximately 5.8 million American’s have Alzheimer’s.

Reportedly, Alzheimer’s Disease is not a symptom of aging. According to the National Alzheimer’s Association, approximately 200,000 people under the age of 60 have some type of early-onset Alzheimer’s.

The money raised will go towards caregivers, research, and testing. Come out and Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

This event is presented in part by WyoRadio.