Walk to End Alzheimer’s registration now in progress

Submitted photo by Rock Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s

July 15, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be taking place on Saturday, August 24, in Bunning Park. Individuals and teams can register online now or in person in Bunning Park on the day of the event. Day of registration will begin at 8 a.m. along with a pancake breakfast provided by the local Kiwanis Club.

The event’s opening ceremonies will occur at 10 a.m. with the walk through Downtown Rock Springs beginning shortly thereafter. In addition, Dave Pedri and the EIO Band will provide musical entertainment during the Bunning Park portion of the event. Those not able to participate in the walk are invited to purchase raffle tickets for several donated gift baskets and items that will be given away.

“Almost everyone that I know has a story about Alzheimer’s,” said Susie von Ahrens, local Walk chairperson. “Whether they know someone with the disease, is a caregiver to an Alzheimer’s patient, has lost someone to the disease, or is battling the disease themselves. Wyoming statistics as of 2020, indicate there are 10,300 people over 65 years of age diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, with 16,000 caregivers.”

For more information go to the website or contact Susie von Ahrens, local chapter chair, or any of the committee members Susan Lozier, Charleen Stillion, Delynn Mann, Justin Floes, and Debora Soule.