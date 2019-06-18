Walk With A Doc…Dog Tonight

Rock Springs, WY (6/18/19) – Tonight, Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center’s “Walk with a Doc” will go to the dogs. The clinic is teaming up with Mountainaire Animal Clinic for a Walk with a Doc/Dog.

The public is invited to the free event which will talk place at Western Wyoming Community College beginning at 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County doctor led group, along with Dr. Donniella Reynolds of Mountainaire Animal Clinic, will be available to walk and talk two and four-legged health.

For more information, contact Kelly Sugihara at 877-789-8771 or [email protected]