Walking tours of Rock Springs Cemetery coming up next week

An early photograph of “the dollhouse,” the gravemarker for Mr.and Mrs. Henry C. Livingston’s children Georgia and Henry. The children died within a month of each other. Their father built the dollhouse to help them be remembered, and nearly 100 years later, the dollhouse was restored by Wendy West and a group of dedicated volunteers. (Submitted photo)

September 16, 2021 — Press Release

The Rock Springs Historical Museum is pleased to announce it will be offering a Walking Tour of the Rock Springs Cemetery. Scheduled for Friday, September 24th starting at 4:00 pm, the tour will begin at the directory located at the center of the cemetery. There is no cost for the tour, which will last at least an hour.

Rock Springs native and local historian Corina K. Lee will be giving the tour. Lee is an avid local historian who has invested years researching her own family’s contributions to the history of Rock Springs. While walking the cemetery documenting her family’s plots, Lee became interested in other headstones and began researching those former residents. Four years ago, Lee put together her first cemetery walking tour, and their demand has grown each year. Each of her tours differs slightly based on new research, time restraints, and questions from tour participants.

Rock Springs Cemetery (Wyo4Nwews Photo)

“Lee offers a tour that teaches our local history through the lens of the lives of Rock Springs residents,” said Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum Coordinator. “Lee is incredibly respectful of the citizens she talks about and makes our local families accessible for the listener. There are so many individuals here who contributed to the community, and it is humbling to hear their stories.”

The Rock Springs Cemetery is more than 100 years old and has been an important city function since the city was founded in 1889. The people of Rock Springs believed it was important enough that in 1924 volunteers worked for months moving all the unregistered graves around the community into the cemetery. In the 1980s, the cemetery was completely surveyed and re-landscaped, and the city began ongoing maintenance and improvement.

Interested parties should note that as this is a walking tour, there will be a good deal of walking over elevation changes and periods of standing. You are advised to wear appropriate shoes and clothing for the weather as the ground can be both wet and uneven. Masks and social distancing are suggested. Additionally, guests are encouraged to leave their pets at home as the cemetery does not allow them on the grounds.

The Rock Springs Historical Museum is located at 201 B Street in downtown Rock Springs. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed Sundays and major holidays. You can also visit facebook.com/rsmuseum.

