Walmart to close Thanksgiving Day, pay associates $428 million in special bonuses

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS (July 21, 2020) — In a tweet from Walmart Inc., Walmart will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, and to show their appreciation to their associates, they will be providing special bonuses in the amount of $428 million.

The tweet also mentioned Walmart wants its associates to spend time with their family and friends for the holiday.

Read the tweet below:

For the third time this year, we’re showing our appreciation for associates by providing special cash bonuses totaling $428M. Walmart stores will also close Thanksgiving Day, so associates can spend the time with their friends and families. https://t.co/e56X2MFVXi pic.twitter.com/kMRpebw5K0 — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) July 21, 2020