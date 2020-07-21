Walmart to close Thanksgiving Day, pay associates $428 million in special bonuses

Wyo4News Staff
BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS (July 21, 2020) — In a tweet from Walmart Inc., Walmart will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, and to show their appreciation to their associates, they will be providing special bonuses in the amount of $428 million.

The tweet also mentioned Walmart wants its associates to spend time with their family and friends for the holiday.

