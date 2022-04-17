Wandering Aimlessly: The great bird migration and its sense of community

By Wyo4News feature writer Amy Larsen

April 17, 2022 – I am not sure what inspired me to go out last year searching for the Sandhill Crane migration. To be honest, when I think about witnessing the bird migration, I think of groups of tour busses filled with retirees in tan bucket hats, binoculars around their necks and journals in hand, heading out early in the morning to witness a bunch of birds just hanging out on a sand bar. Yet somehow, last spring, I found myself at a wildlife management area in eastern Wyoming, surrounded by thousands of Sandhill Cranes, not once or twice, but three times soaking in every moment. Something about this great migration just spoke to me, inspired me, and tugged at me enough that I have already been out again this year and am hopeful for another opportunity.

Last weekend as I was standing amid these birds again, I couldn’t help but think about the purpose of the migration and what intrigued me so much about it. Sure, I understand the basic gist of it. They migrate south in the winter, where the weather is more accommodating and food and resources more readily available. They then migrate north in the spring to their breeding grounds, where again, the weather is more accommodating and food more readily available. That seems like a lot of miles to put on each year, why not just comprise and stay somewhere in the middle? I mean, it’s a 5,000-mile journey!!

I haven’t spent a lot of time in the central areas of the United States of America, but I am sure there are nice places that would work year-round. Plus, their journey is not like a quest to see new things or have new experiences; it’s the same route, basically there and back. I’m sure they even have their favorite places to stop, like all of us when we travel a familiar route and want to stick around there a little longer. Yet they continue to migrate twice a year, every year of their entire life.

Submitted photo by Amy Larsen

As I sat and watched them with a bit more of a mindset of reflection than reaction this year, I started to realize a few things. Very rarely was there ever a crane alone. Whether they were flying overhead in a smaller group or among thousands on a sand bar, they were always a part of something larger, part of a community. They fed together, rested together, and communicated with one another. It is not just a single crane’s journey but that of their entire family.

Occasionally they would call out and dance around, which I recognized right away as part of the mating ritual. I was entertained watching them flap their wings and jump and even found myself questioning what makes one crane attracted to another, other than I, too would have looked for the one having the most fun. Many of them, however just seemed content with who they were around and the journey they were partaking in. These ones, I figured out, were the ones that had already found their mate for life and were on the journey together, which at their destination would hopefully bring new life. Whatever stage they were in, however, they were all a part of the same journey.

At some point, I realized that what intrigued me the most about the migration, what called me back is that this migration is a community in its simplest, purest form. This is what we are called to be, who we are called to be. We are called to feed together, rest together, be dedicated to one another, and communicate in order to bring forth new life, to build our community. Much like the migration, the journey of any community is not easy. Each of us has to make our own path, and the route is not always predictable, but doing it together makes each of us stronger and creates new life.

What has captivated me about this migration is that, with the exception of the one time I took my Aunt, I have witnessed this beautiful, natural phenomenon on my own. I have been standing among thousands of cranes without a single person around for miles. Yet I never felt alone. I never felt like my path, my story, my journey was mine alone.

Submitted photo by Amy Larsen

As I watched them fly over the top of me, land on the sand bar or field in front of me, I felt a connection to my community and know I am stronger because of everyone that has always welcomed me, encouraged me, and kept flying with me. It is a beautiful moment and a feeling of peace knowing that no crane is ever alone.

As you gather with your community today or in the coming weeks to celebrate Easter, Passover, Pascha, or any other faith, family, or community tradition, be like the Sandhill Cranes and leave stronger together. Happy flying.