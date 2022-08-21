Wandering Amylessly: A visit to Mackinac Island, MI, another lesson in slowing down

By Amy Larsen

In 1980 the movie Somewhere in Time was released. It starred Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour, Christopher Plummer, and Teresa Wright and was set at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, MI. The premise of the movie is the character that Christopher Reeves plays becomes obsessed with a picture of the character Jane Seymour plays while staying at the Grand Hotel. He feels they are destinated to be together. However, the actress was there in 1912, and the current year is 1972.

Christopher Reeves’s character learns that time travel may be possible through hypnosis and uses that to travel in time to meet her. Okay, I have never actually seen the movie; that is just the synopsis of all the synopsis I have read online about the movie. (Alright, enter your shock here!) However, I did just go to the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, and while I didn’t fall in love with a person from the past. I totally can relate to the character’s obsession with something in the past and the desire to travel back and experience what maybe should have been.

First of all, if you are like me and really haven’t heard much about Mackinac Island, google it! This island is amazing! It is in Lake Huron and accessible by ferry. Cars are not allowed on the island (although there are some emergency vehicles), so you get around by walking, biking, or a horse-drawn carriage.

It was founded in the late 1700s as Fort Mackinac and had an incredible history from Native Americans, Catholic Missionaries, and the military. I was surprised to find out it was the second national park established in the United States, three years after Yellowstone National Park. It was eventually turned over to the state of Michigan, becoming the first state park in the nation. Only about 20% of the island is occupied, leaving lots of room for hiking, biking, and of course, my favorite activity, kayaking. Mackinac Islands’ economy is all tourism and fudge, lots and lots of fudge!

Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. (Photo by Amy Larsen)

Since 1887 the Grand Hotel has welcomed guests to its large front porch (the world’s largest actually), and you can just feel the history and remnants of the hospitality and charm of an era long past. A time when people dressed up for meals, enjoyed conversations on the porch, met for high tea, and enjoyed lawn games and the company of each other. Sure, the Grand Hotel was social status and catered to the elite, but there is just something about that just made me crave moments like that. It just seemed simple; in fact, the whole island has the feel of simple, and I didn’t realize how much I needed to experience that. The few moments I spent in a rocking chair on the porch were relaxing in a way I hadn’t felt before.

Here is the second admission for this column. Unfortunately, I couldn’t afford to stay at the Grand (plus I only had one night on the Island), but the Murray Hotel that I stayed in on the main street gave off the same feeling of a simpler time in life.

The first thing I did on Mackinac Island was to take the two-hour carriage tour around the Island. I was hesitant to devote two hours to anything (other than kayaking), but when in Rome! It truly set the pace for the place. Slow down, take it in, eat some fudge, and just be present at the moment. There was no rush to get anywhere other than in my head, as I had a checklist. However, I ended up finding myself not caring about what time it was or where I was; I was just soaking it all in.

I wanted to soak in more, so in typical Amy fashion, I figured out a way to squeeze it all in! I visited Arch Rock, wandered around the fort, explored downtown, and took the 8.2 miles bike ride around the Island. I figured out how to check off a brewery before sunset, and then after enjoying the sunset, head to the famous Pink Pony for dinner and their famous Rum Runner! The next morning, I woke up and went to the local Chuckwagon diner for a greasy spoon breakfast, walked a few stores, bought way too much fudge, and then went out on my kayak tour.

View from the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island (Photo by Amy Larsen)

What most people spend a few days doing, I accomplished in less than 24 hours! I was super proud of myself until I paddled past the second resort on the island. I saw kids flying kites, families splashing in the water, and couples sitting in Adirondack chairs just soaking in the sun (probably experiencing the same feelings I had on the Grand Hotel porch). There was music playing and people were riding bikes. The 1980’s child in me had flashbacks to the Dirty Dancing movie and how I was so envious of a summer like that.

It was at that moment that I realized that I experienced everything on Mackinac Island, except I hadn’t experienced the essence of the “Island.” Just like Christopher Reeve’s obsession with the picture from the past, I was sitting in my kayak, looking at an Island, becoming obsessed with a picture from the present that I wanted to capture, not digitally, but in my soul. I had missed my opportunity.

A common theme in my travels is that I try to experience everything I can, but that often leads me to missing out on what my soul, my experience, really should have been. I have written on it before, and it appears it is still something I need to continue to work on. I have always lived life at 100 miles an hour and am starting to see how much of life I am passing by. I suppose there is a reason there are speed limits. On Mackinac Island, they can allow you to hold on to who you and they are and make one slow down.

As I was leaving Mackinac Island, I found this cute little store full of inspiring quotes, mostly about travel. I could have spent hours there. It was the perfect store for me. While browsing around, I saw a luggage tag with a quote I felt captured my experience and, in many ways, all my journeys. I think sharing it with you would be the perfect way to end this article. “The sun will rise and set regardless. What we choose to do with the light while it’s here is up to us. Journey wisely.” ~Alexandra Elle