Wandering Amylessly: An I-80 holiday road adventure, stay in Rawlins, and road math

By Wyo4News Feature Writer Amy Larsen

January 2, 2021

The conversation went something like this, “Amy are you sure you want to do this?”, to which my snow-covered self responded, “Dad, would it make you feel more comfortable if we waited? I think we are in a window where I can get out and get ahead of the storm that is supposed to hit around Elk Mountain.” My dad just looked at me and responded, “Well okay then.”

I reassured him if the roads got too bad I could always turn around after all this wasn’t my first wintertime I-80 rodeo and only my last for 2021. So on this past Sunday between snow squall warnings I headed to Cheyenne.

It started off slow, then the roads were okay, I felt comfortable driving between 55 and 60, as did the rest of the vehicles until all of a sudden hazard lights were on, visibility was shot, and the only comfort I found was still seeing the delineator posts still on the passenger side.

The phones were once again going off with a snow squall warning! I thought to myself, “dang, I didn’t take that into consideration.” I thought for a minute about turning around, however realized quickly if I did that I would just be going through this mess again. So I kept driving forward.

After what felt like forever, the sky started to clear and I could see a sign up ahead. After all this time, surely I had to be at Creston Junction, not sure how I missed Wamsutter, but that squall was bad so it could have happened. After taking a brief sigh of relief, the sign came into view and said “Table Rock Road”! How in the world were we only at Table Rock? I have been driving forever!!!

After some frustration and reality checks, I continued to drive on to Rawlins through another snow squall and then into the ice-skating rink that was my welcome. As we came around the Flying J, I saw it, the semi’s starting to back up and then the gates down. The road was closed, but it appeared moving forward was still open. I made a quick stop to grab a bite to eat and as I got back on I80, the sign I feared was coming was flashing overhead- ROAD CLOSED!

The next conversation with my dad went something like this, “Amy just book a hotel room. You are not going anywhere today.” In obedience to my Father, I booked the room, knowing it was just going to go to waste because it was me traveling and of course, I80 was just going to miraculously clear up so I could make it to Cheyenne. I had things to do, regardless of WYDOT and Mother Natures’ current plans. Yes, I had a lovely stay in Rawlins, with many other Wyoming residents confident in Wyoming winter weather.

The next morning I actually used some math. Remember that old question about if two trains are traveling in different directions and one is going X mph, what time will they meet? Well, the Wyoming equivalent is if WYDOT says the roads will open in 4-6 hours, how much more time does it take to detour through Casper where the roads appear to be dry instead of waiting it out and taking the direct route. The answer, by the way, was the same amount of time, but on nicer roads.

Thankfully we safely, especially knowing several did not, even if it was a day late, and a little bit of my Wyoming ego bruised.

As I started approaching Cheyenne, I got to thinking how this little detour is a good lesson as I look back on this past year and get ready to head into the next. You see I only took off on the roads because I had confidence in my ability to drive in winter conditions. It’s not an ego thing, it’s an experience thing.

I knew at some point it was also safer for me to keep going to Rawlins than try to turn around and go back to Rock Springs. I knew based on history that having a room in Rawlins was a safe (and likely) option even if I was hoping to be able to move on. The next day I knew that eventually, the direct route would be open, just not sure when, but the detour offered a safe route.

We all are starting a new year, a whole new journey around the sun. Will it always be easy? Nope, there will be times of slick roads and zero visibility. Will there be times you will question your decisions? Yep, that is just naturally who we are and it’s okay, that’s how we learn. Will there be times of calmness, patience, adventure, experience, even advice from your parents? Absolutely that’s called living!

As I pulled in front of my home, I sat for a minute thinking of the two biggest lessons my wandering reminded me of and I will take with me into the new year: 1. Always, always believe in yourself. Be confident in who you are and what you are capable of. 2. Don’t look back. The future is in front of you. Sure you may need to detour, stop or even backtrack a bit to get where you are going, but you’ll get there! Things won’t stay this way forever. I80 taught me that!