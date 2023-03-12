Wandering Amylessly: Detroit, much better than its public image!

By Amy Larsen

Wyo4News feature writer

I think I have experienced my first episode of writer’s block. What is crazy about it is that I know what I want to write about and the experience/life lessons learned; I am just struggling to find the right words to type out. I honestly think it is because I am not entirely sure how to give the destination truly the respect it deserves or, to be honest, even touch on the history and resilience of the community.

To share a little back story, about a year ago, I knew that in February of 2023, I would be heading to Detroit, Michigan, for a work conference. While I was excited about the work conference, I was less than excited about the destination. All I really knew about Detroit was what I had seen in the news and how the media and others wanted to spin the community.

Reflecting on my initial reaction, I can only relate it to what it is like when I tell someone I am from Rock Springs, Wyoming, and the inevitable jokes and comments that come with it. I generally ask right away if they have ever been there, and in most cases, they have not, so I tell them I wouldn’t have wanted to grow up anywhere else and really they should go visit.

I wish I had listened to my own advice as I started clicking down the days to departure. It was one of the first trips in a while I didn’t extend my stay to explore. I wanted to be in and out. I didn’t do much research on what there was to do or where I should go because it was all about business. A friend had given me some suggestions of places to visit and things to explore, which I jotted down for the break times.

I knew I wanted to explore a little of Motown only because I really didn’t know anything about Motown. I also knew I could see Canada from there, and if I had done any research would have discovered I could have left the country, if only for a minute, for the first time in many years.

From the moment of arrival, until I departed, there was one very recognizable feature. I discovered an overwhelming feeling of hospitality and community pride. As one of my friends put it, “They are genuinely nice, like Wyoming nice!”. It wasn’t an act or part of their job; it was genuinely who they were. They came from hard workers, innovative thinkers, and big dreamers. Henry Ford changed manufacturing with the creation of the assembly line and shift work. Barry Gordy altered the music scene by creating the Motown Record Label, and of course, the Detroit workforce kept America moving.

In the 1920s William Fox built the Fox Theater as the Flagship movie palace for the Fox Theater Chain, the likes of Shirley Temple and Whitney Houston appeared there. Stevie Wonder and so many more continue to perform there today. Their story becomes a part of its history as they sign their name on the walls and add to its legacy.

Fox Theater photo by Amy Larson

I think why I have struggled to write this column about this experience because, for the first time ever, I really felt like it isn’t my story to tell. You cannot explain what it is like to stand in Studio A and dance to the Temptation’s “My Girl” or listen to the “What’s Going On” vocal recording of Marvin Gaye made in that same space. Partly because that experience meant something different to everyone in that room but more so because Studio A had opened up a world of opportunity for the artists lucky enough to be on that label. They were able to tell their stories; frankly, they are their stories to tell.

Motown Studio A photo by Amy Larsen

I began to discover that a lot in Detroit. Every place had a story, and a story only they could tell. It was uniquely Detroit.

I visited Jack Black’s 3rd Man Records and learned about the process of making a vinyl record, which I had never thought about before. Saw a little bit of the famous Eastern Market, which I can only imagine is fabulous in the summertime. Went to the 71st floor of the GM headquarters building and looked across the river at Canada. Then, of course, I also checked a few breweries and local eateries off. I even managed to go to Lafayette Coney Island, which has been open since 1914 and has about three things on its menu and different variations of mixing and matching them. It also competes with American Coney Island, which has been right next door since 1917. I learned right away you were either a fan of Lafayette or American, never both. Again even these late-night hot dog places have an unbelievable story to share.

My favorite place, however, was the Greenwich Time Pub which is owned by some friends of a friend of mine and opened in 1952. I was told I would have the best Reuben sandwich that I have ever tasted, and you know what? They were right! But what I found fascinating about the Greenwich Time Pub is that I’ll bet it looks exactly the same as it did in 1952. It was a place where the working class would go and grab a beer and a bite to eat after shift, where they proudly cheer on the local teams, and where the community really is still the heart of who they are.

It was clear as I walked in that I was not a regular or even a local, and it took all of about 15 seconds for the person to the right of me to strike up a conversation. She was a teacher but worked part-time at Buddy’s (a famous Detroit-style pizza place). Her husband worked in IT, I think.

My friend’s friend and his dad were working in the kitchen, so I got to sit down and chat with them. They let the bar stay open a little bit late that night so the small group of people still there watching a Lakers game could see Lebron James beat Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s record. I have no doubt thousands of other moments in history have been seen in that Pub. It truly was not just a relic of what Detroit was but a testament to who she is today.

While studying for my Master’s Degree, one of my professors said, “Everytown has something someone wants to see.” That is so true of Detroit!

As much as I would love to share my experience there, I honestly think this is one place you just have to discover for yourself. I encourage you to not only let Detroit tell you her own stories but every other community as well.