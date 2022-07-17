Wandering Amylessly: Do Apps provide you with hospitality?

July 17, 2022

By Wyo4News feature writer Amy Larsen

Two things the younger Amy never thought would happen: 1) I would voluntarily write a book report as an adult, and 2) I would have an avenue to share it! Okay, so I really am not going to do a whole book report, but I do want to talk about a book I just recently finished and how it made me think about who and where I see hospitality today.

Jim DeFede book, “The Day the World Came to Town.”

The book is “The Day the World Came to Town” by Jim DeFede, and while it was originally published in 2002, I actually just heard about it this summer, and to be honest thankful it was on Audible. The book tells the real story of Gander, Newfoundland, a town of about 10,000 people that had 38 jetliners forced to land there when the airspace over the United States was closed on September 11. Their town nearly doubled in size, and they had to figure out quickly what to do with these unexpected guests at a time of so much uncertainty.

What was fascinating about this story to me (and not ruining anything) is the communities of Newfoundland really did nothing more than just be themselves, and offer who they were and what they had. They didn’t have to think about it. It was just what they did. The reaction of the passengers was what was surprising, as they didn’t know how to respond. I would go into more detail, but really you should just read (or listen) to the book.

Ironically, I was finishing up this book as I was heading out on another trip. As the book finished, I received a push notification on my phone that my digital key was ready, and then moments later, a push notification on how I could speed through checkout on the app. The app made it, so I never had to stop at the front desk! Contactless check-in/Check-out.

It also made me start to think about what defines hospitality these days. I work closely with the hospitality industry, so of course, I know what it is, but I was curious how it was defined anyways. So, of course, I googled it. The answer was “the friendly and generous reception and entertainment of guests, visitors or strangers.” It should have just said, “you are actually listening to a book about it!”

The people of Gander, Newfoundland, not only defined hospitality but, in many ways, redefined it! My next question logically was, is the hotel I am about to stay in offering hospitality as well? I mean, sure, they must be. They are literally in the hospitality industry! But can hospitality still exist if you don’t connect with another person?

I am not sure if I have an answer. The apps have surely made a difference in my experiences. At some hotels, I can do just about everything from them, from ordering room service, new towels, and even a car. Some apps even have suggestions for local attractions, restaurants, and the weather. For one hotel chain, I am a “gold” member, so I generally get a few “perks” when checking in, but I noticed I only get those perks when I stop at the front desk and make contact.

There have also been a few times when the app can’t solve something for me, so I end up at the front desk talking with them anyway. Plus, there are still a few things an app cannot do, like thoroughly clean the room and fluff the pillows, which of course, is essential in hospitality! It appears that while the app can provide many aspects of hospitality, the actual employees of the hotel are still an essential and valued part of my experience.

As I was diving down this rabbit hole of hospitality, I also started wondering how much of how I define hospitality is due to the environment I was raised in or have worked in. I grew up and still live in a state that values our Western Hospitality; in fact, we are known for it. Often when I travel, I am told how friendly everyone in Wyoming is, to the point it almost surprises people (weird, I know!). I grew up going to potlucks, church, and neighborhood gatherings. We went in and out of neighbors’ houses and were reminded by all the parents when our behavior was unacceptable. No one in my town was a stranger long, and in reality, no one in Wyoming is a stranger very long either. I did my college internship at Walt Disney World, which has been the pinnacle of the hospitality industry for 50 years. I suppose I have never really thought much about defining hospitality as I have always been surrounded by it.

I suppose there will be people who embrace and continue to embrace having all you need on your app, contactless hospitality. However, I am not sure I will ever fully be that person. Sure, I like many elements of it, but honestly, there is nothing better than walking into a place and being met with a friendly smile and welcome; no perks needed! Although warm cookies and directions to the best local coffee house or brewery don’t hurt either.

“True hospitality consists of giving the best of yourself to your guest” -Eleanor Roosevelt. In your wanderings, may you never experience anything less.