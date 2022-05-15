Wandering Amylessly: In search of the “epic’ eagle photo

By Wyo4News feature writer Amy Larsen

May 15, 2022 — A few years ago, I decided to take up photography as a hobby, and I am okay at best. I am not sure what inspired it other than I found myself outdoors a lot more and wanted to capture the environment around me with a better camera than my current iPhone. Photography wasn’t new to me, I had taken a few classes in college, but like most everyone else, the smaller the camera got, the easier they were to travel with, and they did all the thinking for us to get that Kodak moment. Something, however was nudging me to get back into it.

I do get to go to some incredible places, and it would be great to capture those places to share with others. So, I went on Craig’s list and found a very entry-level DSLR camera and took off on adventures with it. I was doing okay on the automatic setting but decided it was time to step up my game and take a class, so off to the community college, I went.

On the first day of class, the instructor asked each of us why we were taking the class, and my answer was very specific, “I want to take an epic picture of a bald eagle!”. When asked what I meant by an “epic” picture, I didn’t have an answer. To be honest, I still don’t. It is one of those pictures that I may never get but will know it as soon as I capture it.

There is no doubt that the bald eagle is one of, if not the most majestic animal in North America. There is just something about how gracefully they soar through the air that is inspiring, the way they perch on trees that appears so strong and powerful. The fact that they came back from near extinction and mate for life shows their resilience and loyalty. On top of all these qualities I admire, they, of course, are our national symbol. All of this makes them such a great subject to photograph and why many seek out that perfect picture. However, for me, there is a much deeper story.

Almost 20 years ago, my mom passed away from liver disease. Years before she passed, she had told us that she wanted “On Eagle’s Wings” sung at her funeral. I made a mental note of it but didn’t think much of it as it is often sung at funerals. Driving home from her funeral when I was about 100 miles outside of Helena, Montana, where I was living at the time, I just became overwhelmed by returning to the world that my mom no longer was a part of. Everyone that was surrounding me was still living their normal life, and my world had just stopped, and now I had to start it again and define what a new normal would be. A friend who was driving with me and just listening to me subtly pointed out a pair of Eagles over in a field and how odd it was to see them there. My tears stopped, and I could finally take a deep breath as I knew at that moment my mom was with me, watching over me, and I would be okay. The song she had chosen at a time we would mourn her death became a symbol of comfort for me.

Photo submitted by Amy Larsen

A few months after my mom passed, a dear friend of mine lost his fiancé to cancer. I hated that we had death to bond over, but so thankful to this day that we had each other to lean on.

One day we decided to hike down a canyon to do some fishing and started talking about how we were doing. The consensus was “not great.” As we continued to walk and talk, a pair of bald eagles began to fly above us. As we stopped to fish, they perched on a tree across from us and stayed with us the whole time, including flying off as we exited the canyon. They were there; we would be okay. The following summer, I had the opportunity to spend time in Juneau, Alaska, and Bald Eagles are everywhere, thousands of them. I figured I would get bored of them, yet every day, I was excited to see them.

One evening as finished praying the rosary on a beach, the priest and another camp director asked me what my prayer intention was. I explained that the rosary was for my mom, but the intention was for me to be okay learning to live without her, to not feel guilty about it. The priest smiled and said, “I figured” he pointed to a tree and explained to me that as soon as he asked us for intentions, a bald eagle landed on a tree behind me and was still there. He knew I was carrying a letter I had written to my mom, one tied to my intention, and encouraged me to let go of it. If I was ready, we could put it in the fire we had built. I looked up and just stared at the bald eagle for a moment, and then as if answering my thoughts for me, he moved his head as if to reassure me it was time and that I would be okay. I placed the letter in the fire, broke down in tears, and as the last piece burnt, he flew off. It was a moment no one on that beach will ever forget.

I remember telling the priest the next evening as we went out on kayaks that I wondered if once I got home, I would still see bald eagles. Now that I knew I would be okay, would I still get or need reassurance and messages from my mom? He just quietly smiled and said, “Our mothers never leave us. She is still there, and they will be too. But now you don’t have to seek them out.”

Seventeen years later, the bald eagle is still my sign from my mom. They have continued to appear in moments when I need strength, inspiration, resilience, and even love. Just about every time I take off on an adventure, one appears to bless my trip. When I need to go out for a drive or a hike to clear my head, often one appears. But my favorite time to see them is in the unexpected moments. The moments that I am truly just living life. Driving over South Pass and seeing them on a fence post, driving up to Denali and seeing one in a tree, taking a landscape picture or even of another animal, and they gracefully fly over. Those are the epic moments.

Over the past few weeks, I have resigned myself to the fact that no matter how hard I try, I will never capture my epic bald eagle picture. For the past few years, I have blamed it on the fact I don’t have the right lens or professional camera to get the picture I want. I am not in areas with a high concentration of eagles to be able to prepare for it, and I easily get distracted. Sure, all of those play a small factor in my photography quest, but the reality is the epic photograph I desire will never exist. It will always be missing something, just like I will always be missing something in my life. Don’t worry, though; it doesn’t mean I will stop trying to capture it. In fact, over the past few weeks, it has only encouraged me to wander even more to find it and, in the meantime, capture life in the moments as it happens.