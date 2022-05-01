Wandering Amylessly: McDonald moments, chili dogs, and Mt Rushmore

By Wyo4News feature writer Amy Larsen

May 1, 2022 — On my first overseas pilgrimage with youth, I noticed that by day four, the giddiness of the trip was starting to wear off, and drama was starting to appear. I could not figure out what was happening, and neither could the teens or the other adults. But there definitely was a change in the environment.

That day we happened to be in Rome, and as we came around the corner, there they were, signs from what the youth felt came from on high; they had discovered a McDonald’s and Starbucks, and their eyes lit up like Christmas morning. As much as I tried to sway them to eat at a local restaurant or grab a coffee at a local coffee shop, those teens were not budging. They were locked in on their target, and nothing was going to stop them.

Shutterstock photo

I gave in and let them go, and then a funny thing happened: the morning’s roughness had disappeared. They were excited again, laughing and ready to take on the next six days. As I sipped on my Italian coffee, I was confused by what had just taken place and worried that instead of fresh pasta and gelato, the rest of the pilgrimage was going to consist of Big Macs and Frappes. A little bit later, I finally figured it out.

Those youth were starting to get homesick, tired, overwhelmed, and overrun by everything we had already done. They had been out of their comfort zone for days and didn’t really know how to deal with it. McDonald’s and Starbucks gave them a moment of familiarity, comfort, and in some ways, control. In the midst of this amazing yet overwhelming experience, there was still something familiar to hold on to. From then on, I promised that any pilgrimage I took, I would have a “McDonald’s Moment.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

I have spent close to six weeks traveling in the past two months. I am not complaining. As many of you know, I have seen some incredible things, met some incredible people, and am able to do a job I love. However, one day last week, I could just feel something off when the day started. Nothing stuck out, but my attitude was just different.

That afternoon I was texting with a friend, and a response that was made out of complete kindness hit on a sensitive issue with me and the insecurity I have, and I could literally feel myself deflate. Later that evening, a friend I don’t often talk with sent me a message on Facebook that turned into a conversation about old times and wondering when we grew up. It also caused me to go down the rabbit hole of missed opportunities over the years, which deflated me even more.

Finally, that night one of my closest friends was celebrating a major milestone, and I was missing out on it because I was gone again, and it would be weeks before we could catch up. I honestly could tell there was nothing left in me at all. Not one of these things on a normal day would have been a big deal, but on that day, I had hit my “Day 4 of Pilgrimage.” I had hit my wall. So many little things were piling up. I was tired and just overwhelmed. I had a bit of a meltdown in my hotel room, and my whole body was craving my “McDonald’s moment.”

One thing I have intentionally done while traveling lately is given myself the opportunity to get purposefully distracted. To be okay taking a side road, chasing a waterfall, getting up early to do a hike, getting out of my comfort zone, and just be. I have even started tagging these moments #kissthemoose, taking what I have learned from my Alaska experience and being okay that not everything is planned and has to make sense. Not to overthink the “why” and just accept the fact that it can happen.

Mt. Rushmore photo submitted by Amy Larsen

On my trip last week, I had accidentally scheduled my “McDonald’s moment” to happen right as my conference ended. Growing up, my paternal Grandparents lived in Rapid City, and no matter how many times each year we would go up and visit, my Grandpa would always load everyone up and take us up to Mount Rushmore for a chilidog. I cannot tell you how many times I have been to Mount Rushmore, but I would bet only a handful of times we actually got a chilidog. It actually became a discussion topic among family and even a joke. However, I knew I would need lunch, and well, you cannot go to the Black Hills and not go to Mount Rushmore. So, a chilidog it would be.

I felt just like those teens in Italy that afternoon as I drove up there, and I couldn’t wait to see the sign in the sky. As I came around the corner and saw George Washington’s nose, I could feel my whole attitude change. A smile came across my face, and I didn’t even think about what the next few moments would contain. They were as familiar to me as breathing. While I have changed and grown up throughout the many years I have gone up there; those four famous faces have not. In an ever-changing world, they have stayed the same. I didn’t realize how much I needed that, how much we all need those constants.

Photo submitted by Amy Larsen

I strolled through the park reminiscing, reread the story for the millionth time, and thought about all the changes to the entrance and how I missed the rocks we used to climb all over. Eventually, I made my way to the cafeteria. I ordered my chili dog, and instead of sitting there, I went back to the amphitheater. As I sat down, tears started rolling down my cheeks again, maybe a bit of another meltdown, but also tears of laughter, memories, and comfort.

As a child, even an adult, I never got my Grandpa’s love for Mount Rushmore, but this time I did. I think my Grandpa knew life was always going to be busy. We were always going to have other things we needed to do, places we needed to be.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Visits up to the grandparents became few and far between, and sadly one day, they would be gone. I think he needed us to see there was a place that, when it started, didn’t make a lot of sense but turned into a National Monument because someone believed in it; we needed to pursue life with that same passion. We needed to know that even as things changed around us, the core of who were are was built on a solid foundation and to trust it. But more than that, I think he wanted us to know there was always a place that would remain constant, a place that, if even for only a small moment, life would be familiar, and someday, probably many days, we would need that.

This past week I finally got the message. It was never about the chilidog. Thanks, Grandpa! #kissthemoose