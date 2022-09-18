Wandering Amylessly: Missing the mark but gaining an experience

September 18, 2022

By Amy Larsen

Wyo4News feature writer

The scene was right out of an outdoor adventure show. On a cool crisp morning, we had snuck up to a ridge above the field where a couple of does and bucks were grazing on the field. The sun was rising, the wind calm, and an incredible stillness in the air. Fred had scoped out the deer, the spot, and then stayed behind as Havely, my amazing mentor, helped me set up the shot, about 200 yards away.

I had the doe in my scope, the doe had turned, and Havely leaned over and whispered, “Fire Away.” I pulled the trigger, and my head and my gun were all in the same clumsy movement. In my head, I knew I had gotten the shot, I had to as everything was perfect, and I heard a thud. The reality, however, was I had hit the ground; the deer did nothing more than raise its head and look around a bit and go back to grazing.

I could feel the shock and disappointment in the air with all three of us, but Havely just reassured me and helped me reset and get ready to try again. Once I was reset, I pulled the trigger again, and this time there was no doubt the shot hit something as it echoed the sound of metal being struck all down the valley. At that sound, the deer looked up and leisurely bounced off the field, waving her tail as to say goodbye. I am not going to lie; I was disappointed that not once but twice, I had missed the mark. The fact that Fred and Havely had given their time and talent for me to blow it bothered me as well.

As we walked back to the truck, Fred explained what I had done wrong, and Havely encouraged me to keep going. So, we did! We went to another field and spotted a deer about 800 yds out. We knew we would have to sneak up on it, which would be through tall grass, uneven ground, and coming up a bank and crawling.

We set out, and after a while, they asked me if I still wanted to go on. I said “yes” as I was reminded of a quote by Wayne Gretzky that says, “We miss 100% of the shots we don’t take.” We talked about it a little more, and I shared with both that I would feel guilty if we put in all this effort and I missed the shot again. However, they both assured me that if I listened to them and followed their advice, I would indeed get the deer.

We got within 160 yards undetected. It was honestly one of the coolest feelings. Havely got me set up again for the perfect shot, and when she gave me the nod, I pulled the trigger again and completely missed more than once.

Submitted photo by Amy Larsen

I will admit the deer gave me plenty of opportunity, but even she was like, “it is too hot out here to just stand around; I’m out!”

Fred joked with me as we walked away, “You really didn’t want to kill anything, did you?” Of course, I did, but I was actually okay with the experience I just had with an incredible group of women (and Fred). I made lifetime friends, women who will continue to mentor and encourage me, and I know what I need to do to get back on track as Annie Oakley!

While a deer would have been nice to have in the freezer, I’ll take the experience, the laughter, and the fun time I had with my hunting partner Ashley, assisting her to get her deer and hanging with my mentor Havely over not filling my tag 100 times over.

I know that sounds like a hunting cliché, right? “It’s not really about filling the tag; it’s about the experience.” We have all heard that, but I can confirm that, in this case, it was true. I had more than one opportunity to fill my tag. Everyone put me in the right spot at the right time, I just missed the mark as I was too eager to see where the shot was going to give it a chance to get there. Kind of the story of my life, always in fast forward!

Sure, I was a tad bummed, but as I was driving home, I got to thinking about a paper I wrote years ago while working on my Masters in Pastoral Theology. The paper was on the concept of sin, and I was surprised to learn that the word “sin” actually comes from Hata, a Hebrew word that means “to miss the mark.” So it doesn’t mean shooting a little to the left, a little off. It means missing enough that the deer doesn’t even know it was shot at!

I always found that an interesting way to look at our failures. That while we may have had the best intentions, at some point, we completely veered off direction. I always felt that thinking about sin and failure in this way doesn’t mean that we completely failed, just that we need to stop and reset, look at other options, figure out how we can do better next time, and embrace those in our lives who are willing to help us set up the next shot.

Yes, it is a humbling and scary experience when our flaws are exposed, when we must face others with the reality of our shortcomings. It’s never fun to admit we didn’t fill our tag! However, there is always the next season, and something humbling and amazing about a second chance, an opportunity to learn and grow, to know we are forgiven and reset.

My last six months have been probably the most epic six months of my life! I can not believe all of the experiences I have had, places I have been, people I have met, and opportunities placed in front of me. I found it ironic that one of my last adventures of a crazy travel season was the hunt, where I missed the mark multiple times. No perfect Facebook or Instagram post to share, no great recipe to try. For a moment, not even a great story to share.

As I was trying to figure out what the lesson learned on this hunt and what I could possibly write about, I realized it was not just one lesson but a cumulation of many lessons over the years and opportunities over the past few months. I could not help but think of opportunities I took that hit the mark, those where I completely missed, and even those I didn’t take. Somehow those 48 hours out in the field recapped the past six months better than I could in words. I took a shot at life and, in the process, reset myself.

The reality is that none of us are perfect. No life is perfect regardless of what Facebook, Instagram, or a column might portray! We are all just out there doing the best that we can, and that’s what makes this world so amazing.

I encourage you all to continue to get out there and take a shot at life, be okay if you miss the mark and when necessary, reset! Be sure to include the people around you as well. They are the best mentors for the life we have!