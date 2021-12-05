Wandering Amylessly: Still waiting for my Hallmark movie moment.

Writer Amy Larsen swimming with manatees in Florida. Cute couple, right. But why isn’t it a Hallmark movie plot that has yet to be filmed. Why? (Submitted photo)

By Wyo4News Feature Writer Amy Larsen

December 5, 2021 — Welcome to the most wonderful time of the year! Lights are twinkling everywhere, warm scents in the air, and a feeling of joy all around. Peppermint mocha’s warm us up, flannel PJ’s are the standard after-work attire, and you can always count on the Hallmark Channel to be there with a holiday feel-good story.

Looking back over my 2021, I have had plenty of opportunities for Hallmark to provide the plot twist, yet somehow my life is heading into 2022, still not the all-new Saturday night Hallmark movie! I mean, my life already gives them the starting storyline.

To begin with, I, unfortunately, have the classic storyline, the one where I lost my mom too early in life and as she was Mrs. Noel herself. I dread the holidays, as they will never be the same. I am one step above a bah-humbug! Shouldn’t that inspire Hallmark to send me an angel or someone from my past that will help me find my own Christmas Spirit?

I went on not one but two bucket list adventures this year! First, I went snorkeling with the manatees in Crystal River, Florida, and finally got to see the Grand Canyon and ride a mule (pictured above). While at the Grand Canyon, I had a lady ask me, “Does your husband not want to ride a mule?” I paused a minute and then responded, “I don’t know, I haven’t met him yet!”

I looked around, and no single, good-looking trail guide came around the corner to guide me around the rim. And no-happy ever Hallmark movie with the lady saying, “Yes, her husband does ride a mule” as the trail guide drops to his knee and proposes. I mean, I practically handed the Hallmark Channel the script for an epic story at both places, yet no production crew.

I travel a lot, yet somehow have never found myself stranded in some cute little community with a problem that only I can solve. I have spent a lot of time at my alma mater on game day and yet have not bumped into some former classmate that had a secret crush on me, who is now wildly successful and back in the area. I mean, I am already in the scene; Hallmark just needs to add the rest of the cast and the final moment.

As far as I know, my family isn’t the last remaining decedent of some small European Country no one has heard of, so that storyline is out. I’m too old to find a prince secretly studying at the same university who falls madly in love with me. My family does not own a vineyard, bookstore, or a ranch, so no stranger is going to show up trying to buy it from us, and to be fair, I don’t live in some charming little town. Okay, so maybe Hallmark lost some interest there, but haven’t those storylines already been used before? They need something new and exciting, and I could be both.

Don’t get me wrong, I am definitely not complaining about my life or the opportunities I have been given. Sure I have had hard moments, but who hasn’t? Those have only made me want to enjoy life even more. But think about a Hallmark movie; even though the plot never really changes, there is still something about those movies that are like a grown-up fairytale. They make you want to grab your hat and scarf and head downtown with a latte in hand to find a fresh-cut Christmas tree you have no idea how to get home. They are just close enough to reality to make you hopeful that you could have that moment as well. I mean, we all deserve it!

So maybe Hallmark didn’t get the memo that I would have liked them to write the 2021 Chapter of my life. I’ll definitely be mentioning that in my letter to Santa and requesting they show up for 2022. I already have at least one bucket list trip scheduled with the perfect backdrop to see the Northern Lights and look into another magical adventure to discover my family roots, which could be a great comedy setting!

Until then, however, you can find me curled up on my couch, my two rescue dogs close by, hot drink in a trendy mug in hand, watching the same movie for the 100th time, and dreaming how one day that could be my life on the TV.