Wandering Amylessly: Wandering into the season of change

November 6, 2022

by AmyLasen

Wyo4News feature writer

I have been dragging my feet on what to write for this week. It’s not that I don’t have stories to still share, new thoughts constantly running through my head or dreams to still explore, or even writer’s block, I’m just having an internal struggle with myself and not sure why. You see, I feel like I need to write up something about the fall season, but on the other hand, I feel like it is so cliché, and one can only read so many quotes about how “The trees are about to show us how lovely it is to let things go.” Or even “The leaves are about to show us how beautiful change can be.” I am not sure why it is such a struggle; other than maybe mother nature and cliché quotes can be more accurate than I want them to be.

Photo submitted by Amy Larsen

So here I sit in my oversized flannel shirt, sipping on a seasonal mocha, with constant ads for the Hallmark channel, and now with the American Family Group channel and their upcoming movies filling my social media feeds, I am wondering why I am feeling so hesitant to write up a column about fall, after all, it is my favorite time of the year! I think it is because, since early spring, I have been living a bit of an epic life, adventures I never could have imagined, and while I have changed a lot in the process, I am not ready for the process of change that fall has thrust right in front of me. I’m not ready to process the last 7 months, as I am not ready to let go of all the moments and emotions that came with them. I want my leaves to still be green and growing, there could still be more to the stories.

Before I headed off to Alaska in March, I had read somewhere that experiencing the Aurora Borealis somehow changes you. I think they were right. From the moment I sat and watched that green, pink, and white dance all around me, embrace me, something lit up inside of me that hadn’t been there before. My soul danced along with them, and it hasn’t stopped.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

I discovered a whole new life motto while kissing a real moose, #kissthemoose! I retraced a small part of my grandpa’s WWII story, a story I didn’t really know, and it continues to fascinate me. I finally have been on not just one but two ziplines, hiked many miles, went rock climbing, rafting, kayaked in three states, and I shared some of my world and favorite places with one of my oldest friends and some of my newest ones. In between, I was able to explore new places and learn so much about myself and the world around me. Heck, I even had the beginning of three different hallmark movie channel movies!

Okay, one was the quick encounter I shared this summer, but the other two that weren’t shared definitely had the elements for a great story, just not the timing or ending to make either the timeless classic I keep hoping for. I have no doubt my story is still out there! So, as you can imagine, I’m not ready for those leaves to fall just yet as I know they don’t come back, next year it will be a different one.

Submitted photo from Amy Larsen

The other reality of fall is that I know what’s next. Cold, darkness, basically an understanding of why bears choose to hibernate, another great lesson from nature! Sure, I know that after darkness comes light, but I’m just not ready to deal with that reality yet. For the first time in recent memory, I have no grand adventure on the horizon I am planning out, no destination or epic experience to prepare for.

While my bank account, American Express, dad, and dogs are probably happy about that, to me, it is like I have gone into a den, not sure when or where I will emerge. It’s a weird place to be, although in several ways self-imposed. When I am ready, I am sure my hibernation season will be refreshing, and I will emerge hungry for the next great adventure.

So, I apologize that I just don’t have anything witty or inspirational to share about how wonderful it is to see the seasons change and people change. Change can be an amazing thing; I know it as I am currently experiencing it and just not ready to let it all go yet. I think sometimes it is okay to just hold on to the moment we are in, let it all sink in, and continue to grow. While I was in Mackinac Island this summer, I came across a journal that had this quote on it:

“Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.” `Omar Khayyam.

I have held this quote close to my heart, not sharing it anywhere until this moment, as I am still trying to decide what to do with it as I never want to forget it. Somehow though, while struggling to come up with what to write this week, this quote kept coming to mind. I think this time of transition between seasons is the perfect time to just be happy for the moment, blessed for this life. So be okay grabbing your favorite hoodie, latte, and even a Hallmark movie and be thankful for this moment, it will never happen again!