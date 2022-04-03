Wandering Amylessly: When you get the chance… Smooch the Moose!

Pucker up! Why is Amy kissing a moose? (photo submitted by Amy Larsen)

By Amy Larsen, Wyo4News Feature Writer

April 3, 2022 — For those of you who have been following, you know that I just completed what might be called an Epic adventure in Alaska. In fact, I and several others have referred to it often as “A trip of a lifetime.”

As I was there, I found myself reflecting on what exactly “a trip of a lifetime” is and if this really qualifies. Of course, to find the answer, I did what all of us do now; I googled it! What I discovered is that the most common definition is “a chance or experience that you are not likely to ever have again.” So yes, in many ways, I suppose this was a trip of a lifetime. During it, however, I started asking myself why it had to be one. I started to realize that this wasn’t a trip of a lifetime, but a trip that would forever change my life, my views, and myself in some ways and made Alaska more than just a destination to check off a list.

What do I mean by that? I didn’t really do anything that thousands of other people were not doing in Alaska at the same time as me. While my experience was unique to me, it was definitely filled with boxes to check off because, heck, I may never get to go back! Don’t get me wrong, I saw and experienced some cool stuff. In fact, parts of my trip were beyond EPIC. My soul is still dancing with the Northern Lights and will for a long time. However, it was the moments that surrounded those experiences that I am discovering that have imprinted my heart and challenged my mind more than I realized.

Alaskan sunset (Photo by Amy Larsen)

Moose Kissing?

So yes, I kissed a real-life moose in Alaska! When I was told I could do it, I was 100% sure that was not going to happen. That is just weird. It’s a freaking Moose!! My friend, who I was hanging out with that day, started telling me the story of the moose and how he was able to be there right after they got the moose at four days old. He has been able to watch this moose grow, and when people come to Alaska, he has to take them there to meet Rocky.

His wife, who is a veterinarian, also helps there as needed. I got to sit with a friend from my youth ministry days and learn so much more of his story as we drove out there to meet Rocky. He challenged me to step out of my comfort zone and just do it (thankfully, he did it first!), and it wasn’t that gross! It was kind of cool and a great conversation starter!

In my mind, I kept thinking this is a moose, an animal I have been taught to stay clear of, and now I am puckering up! How did this happen? How is this moose so friendly? Human care and connection, that’s how. Something we all thrive with. Things don’t always have to make sense to happen. Actually, a few days before my moose smooch, I had bought a sticker that said, “Adventure begins where plans end.” So true!

A former co-worker of mine moved up to Fairbanks just about two years ago, and I got to spend time with her and her new husband. They got to share their new environment with me, and in turn, I got to see some cool stuff. But the drives to and from those locations will be forever special to me, but also a reminder that sometimes life’s great adventures were not in your original plan. It was so great to see them accept the challenge of a new life and thrive in it! It’s scary, but the outcome can be amazing.

The last night in the Arctic Circle, an older couple had shared with me they had spent ten days in Iceland in January searching for the lights and never saw them, so they decided to give it another shot in Alaska. The first night we didn’t see anything, but the second night, it was a faint glow through the clouds, and they were so giddy! They hadn’t seen the huge display I had but were so excited about the little glow they saw. You would have thought that would be what I took from my encounter with them, it’s all about perspective, but that didn’t even scratch the surface.

The gentleman shared later that he had escaped Cuba in the early 1960s with his family when he was 13. They had to leave everything behind and go to a new country where they knew nobody. He shared about the early struggles of life in America, and I was captivated by it. I got it. That little glow for him was something that, at a time in his life, he never could imagine would happen. It was a glimmer of hope in the sky. He was the most grateful person I have ever met. The picture of the lights I took that night is absolutely my favorite, as it is a reminder to be grateful for every opportunity I have been given and will continue to have. He knew the price of freedom, and I hope to never take that for granted.

The first night I arrived in Anchorage ahead of my work conference, I was super tired and just wanted to grab dinner and a drink and go to bed. I had been chasing the Northern Lights for nine days and not balancing playing all day and hunting all night very well. When I got to the bar, there was a decent size group on one side, so I decided to sit as far away from them as possible. I needed some space.

Then a few of them started migrating into what I had already declared my area! They were nice and even started to make small talk, which I had no interest in. Yet by the end of the night, I had made new friends, learned about what they did, and had my next day’s adventure validated by them as I was heading down to one of their hometowns. I saw them almost every night after that, so I am glad I finally gave in to them in my sacred space.

Later in the week, during a conversation with one of them, I found myself smitten with how passionate they were about their job and the leadership positions they held. They truly were meant to be doing what they were doing. I kept thinking to myself; I hope I share half as much passion for what I do and genuine care for those I work beside as the admiration and respect with those who knew them was clearly mutual. It was so refreshing to just hear someone so committed to what they were doing, the dreams and challenges they had, and honestly enjoying their life. Ironically, the conversation circled back to the advice I first received in Alaska, to make sure to view the whole picture, not just what I have determined needs to be in focus. Remember to open the lens of your soul!

As I kissed goodbye to Alaska, I kept thinking to myself; I don’t want this to be the “trip of a lifetime” because I want to have a lifetime of these experiences and encounters. I know most of these people I may never see or hear from again, but I know they had an impact on my life moving forward, chance encounters I will never forget. Because of them, I came home accepting the challenge to step out of my comfort zone, forget about plans, and live life with courage and passion.

There will be no more “trips of a lifetime,” but only “trips because there is so much life to experience.” In the future, I won’t hesitate to kiss a Moose! I wish I had done it sooner.