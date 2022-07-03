Wandering Amylessy: A missed flannel wearing Prince Charming moment?

July 3, 2022

I figured with the 4th of July holiday upon us; this would be a good weekend for a fun summer read. In December, I wrote about how I was waiting for my Hallmark moment, and it appears I still am, although it’s getting closer. I am not complaining about the great life I have, just that I still think it would be fantastic for Hallmark to help produce the 2022 chapter.

I have been enjoying researching the script, giving them opportunities over the past few months with incredible storylines, backdrops, adventures, and even the beginning of what could have been a Saturday night hit! However, I think it is fair to say that my reality has been better than what Hallmark could have written.

I have encountered some amazing people, reconnected with old friends, challenged myself, and changed much of who I am. Yet, I am still missing that plot twist. You know, the one where I find the unlikely man of my dreams, and they bring us back for the next chapter. I want to make it clear; I am happy with my life, and I am not out there on a quest for love. It’s just sometimes I get the lyrics to one of my favorite Kenny Chesney songs, “I wanna know how forever feels,” stuck in my head, and I think he might be right. Besides, it’s summer, and we all like a good summer romance story or a reminder that there are still six more months for them to create my Hallmark moment!

Instead of just relying on Hallmark, however, I have also tried to throw things out into the universe. For example, I have always joked with my close friends that my prince charming is not going to ride up on a white horse. Instead, he will wander in wearing a flannel shirt and a pair of Chaco’s. Why that look? I’m not sure other than it’s comfortable, simple, outdoorsy, ready for adventure, and chances are if he is wearing Chaco’s, he likes to play on the water too!

We also all learned from Cinderella growing up it’s all about the shoes, and to be honest, I own 15 pairs of Chaco’s (please do not do the math!), so clearly, they are important to me. 😊 My signature summer look is the Chaco tan lines across the top of my feet, and honestly, they are just my thing.

Amy’s preferred “wandering” footwear(Photo submitted by Amy Larsen)

A couple of weeks ago, I was up the Bighorn National Recreation Area and went down to a spot to grab a picture I had wanted to try and replicate for a few summers now. As I got down to the arch, which was on a steep slope, I had to brace myself in a way that my feet ended up in the picture. I did try and crop it, move around, and grab a few shots, but then I embraced it and took the “Amy” shot. The Chaco’s, the adventure, and the water. I sent it out to a few friends and said, “if I were on a dating site, this would be my profile picture. If a guy gets it, he gets me!” As you can see (photo above), the Chaco’s are right in the center!

A missed Prince Charming moment?

What does my quest for the Hallmark moment, throwing things out into the universe, and Chaco’s have to do with each other? Well, the other day, I was on a work trip over in the Upper North Platte River Valley. As we were waiting for our coffees, I overheard a couple of guys next to me talking about their river plans for the day. A few of them left, and I asked the one guy that was still there where he was putting in, how the water levels were, what fishing was currently like, you know, basic conversation.

Honestly, I was trying to figure out if he was a guide or not because I think it would be fun to go out and fish on the river, which I have never done, and I was hoping for an invite or at least a business card. We talked about a few other things. He grew up in the area, we both had been at the brewery the night before, and he even gave me some pointers on where some moose had been hanging out on the Byway we were about to drive.

After a few more minutes, his name was called, and as he went and grabbed his coffee, I noticed something I hadn’t paid attention to during the entire conversation. He was wearing a blue and gray flannel shirt and Chaco’s! It was like a reverse Cinderella at the Royal Ball moment. I was awestruck! However, as he walked out, all I could do was laugh, shake my head, and wonder how in the heck I had an entire conversation with him and did not notice he was dressed as my prince charming!

I watched him drive off and wondered to myself, “What would Cinderella do now?” We all know how that story played out, but I am not sure I am ready to go door to door looking for flannel and Chaco’s, nor do I have enough reasons to wander over to a coffee shop 150 miles from my house too often. Instead, I will just soak it up as another lesson learned, a reminder that if you are going to throw something out into the universe, you had better pay attention as the universe just might respond! Just like those who went out fishing that day, here I am telling the story of the one that got away!

I hope you all have a great 4th of July weekend filled with moments that sparkle and memories to cherish.