Wandering Amylessy: Trip to Cleveland market brings back Rock Springs childhood memories

By Amy Larsen, Wyo4News Feature Writer

November 21, 2021 — This past weekend, I had the opportunity to be in Cleveland. Let’s be honest, Cleveland in November was definitely not at the top of my bucket list. However, while I was there, I took the opportunity to visit some of their local places and came across Cleveland’s oldest public market, West Side Market. This market started as an open-air market on the land in 1840, and by 1912 it was opened as an enclosed market with over 100 vendors. I was so in awe of it. I had to wander back a second time before I left.

To be honest, I wasn’t excited about going to a market. Even when I arrived at the market, my first hope was that one of those vendors was a coffee shop with a mocha! Once I had my caffeine securely in my hands, I started to walk around a bit to see what made this place unique. I noticed great places to get crepes, spices, meats, breads, fish, and sweets. Then I started noticing some familiar things like Baklava, strudel, kielbasa, and lamb.

Finally, my eye caught this pastry, bread kind of thing that looked really familiar, and as the baker peaked over the edge of his counter, I asked him, “Is a walnut roll similar to potica?” His eyes got bigger, as did his smile, and he spent the next few minutes explaining to me the walnut roll was Hungarian while the potica was Slovenian. They have very similar ingredients, and they both take a lot of time and hands to make. I smiled back because what he was talking about and sharing was a part of my heritage I didn’t even realize I had. In fact, as I stood in the market, I realized what makes this place so unique is the different nationalities that were present, that overlapped and came together, and it was like finding home 1,500 miles away.

Every turn of the market led me to another part of the heritage of Rock Springs, which formed me into who I am. I shared stories with the people I was with of how potica was better than gold at Christmas, especially in my Irish/Danish family, as to have someone share a loaf or a few pieces with us on a Christmas tray was a true honor. I shared the memories of being invited to attend the Basque festivals, and that was really my introduction to lamb. That they may have kielbasa all over Cleveland, but you can only get a Kronski in my hometown. Cabbage rolls were a staple, not a special treat. I remembered the Greek bake sale, the discussions of whether or not anise belongs in pizelles, and all the other goodies that were such a part of the traditions of the families in Rock Springs.

My dad loves potica, so I returned to the market on Wednesday before I flew out to get him a walnut roll as thanks for watching my dogs (I may have set the bar too high now to afford him in the future!). While there, I decided to grab breakfast at the West Side Market Cafe as they use ingredients from the local vendors, and it is a historic place. The food was great, but even more than that was the community that was gathered in the small café. There were nurses, vendors, retirees, businessmen, and friends all gathered to break bread together. Each table was a story of the neighborhood, the story of Cleveland. The majority seemed to know each other, yet they never made me, the stranger feel out of place. Sitting in the café, you felt like you not only were seated in the midst of history but becoming a part of a community tradition as well. It was the best breakfast I have had in a while!

Growing up in Rock Springs

As I was waiting for my ride to take me back to my hotel, I looked back at the market with a big smile and a bit of joy in my heart. As I travel around, I often share with pride that my hometown is Rock Springs, and I often get the laugh and apology that so many of you have experienced as well.

My parents moved there during the boom in the 70s, as there were good jobs available as they were starting out life. We did not have multiple generations living there as my grandpa had been transferred there in the late 60s from Montana. We did not have a Rock Springs family name, but that did not stop us from having a community. That is something that those who have never experienced Rock Springs truly miss out on. They haven’t experienced that overflowing tray of Christmas goodies that may have come from the neighbor, but the recipe came from emigrants who made their way to a new home that started this community. They all come with a story, like those sitting in the café.

As I looked back on the market, I saw so many faces of my childhood, my hometown, those who shared their booth at the market with me in so many ways. Not because they had to, because it was a part of who they were, who Rock Springs is as a community. They wanted to share their stories, keep their traditions alive in the next generation, much like the Hungarian baker who sold me that walnut roll.

As we head into Thanksgiving this week, I am forever grateful for the community that shaped me and raised me. I love seeing the stories of my neighbors reflected around the country and around the world. I sit in awe of how incredible it is that growing up; I got to experience the world before I was able to get out and wander through it. My cornucopia is truly full. Happy Thanksgiving!