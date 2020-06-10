Wanted person at large after law enforcement chase

UPDATE 6:30 pm: Picture of Darren Carson Calvin

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (June 10, 2020) – According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, along with troopers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Green River and Rock Springs Police Departments are currently looking for a wanted person who fled on foot on the Old Lincoln Highway on the north side of Interstate 80 after a vehicle pursuit.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Sheriff’s deputies identified themselves and made contact with Darren Carson Calvin, a known wanted person near Foothill Blvd. earlier today at about 3 p.m. After a brief altercation with law enforcement, the suspect fled in a maroon Ford truck westbound on Foothill on the service road. Law enforcement officers pursued the suspect, who after turning on to Purple Sage Road, made his way to the Old Lincoln Highway north of Interstate 80 and headed westbound on the dirt road. When his vehicle became disabled, he abandoned it and presumably fled on foot, roughly north of what would be milepost 95 on Interstate 80. Officers were unable to locate Calvin.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department is urging the public to not pick up hitchhikers in the area and be on alert for Calvin.

Advertisement

“He is possibly armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, just call 911 or your local authorities,” Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Deputy and Public Information Officer Jason Mower said.

Mower said that Calvin is wanted for violent felony warrants out of the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, which include aggravated robbery and assault on a prisoner. Calvin was last seen on the Old Lincoln Highway between Green River and Rock Springs, and is wearing a blue shirt and shorts. He is 6’1” and weighs about 240 pounds and has tattoos around his eyes. He has also presented false identification with the name Ayden Calvin.

The investigation remains ongoing and officials will release more details as they become available.