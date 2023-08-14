Wanted will take the Stage for the tenth week of Concerts in the Park

Photo credit of Wanted

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This week will mark the tenth week of the Concert in the Park series, where local band Wanted will be performing. The concert takes place in Bunning Park this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Wanted considers their music to be a blend of old-time classic rock with a splash of classic country thrown in. The band consists of four members, all of whom come from the Sweetwater County area. These members include Allen Shipley as vocalist and lead guitarist, Steven Rizzi as bassist and vocalist, Mikke Fitzgerald as drummer, and Tracie Coler as lead vocalist. Although, the band has seen members come and go over the years, they still enjoy performing together. The band Wanted has quite a history and has been performing for well over 20 years.

When asked about the bond between members of the band in a recent interview, Shipley stated “We are the best of friends sharing our love for music with each other, and the public.”

Be sure to support local this Wednesday as Wanted takes the stage!