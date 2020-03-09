Ward IV Town Hall Meeting set for March 11

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 9, 2020) – The public is invited to attend the Ward IV Town Hall Meeting, hosted by Rock Springs City Council Members Keaton West and David Tate on Wednesday, March 11.

The meeting will take place at the Broadway Theater Main Lobby, 618 Broadway, in downtown Rock Springs from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

According to West and Tate, this is a chance for citizens to discuss ideas for area improvements in Ward IV, as both councilors prepare for the upcoming city budget.

Concerned residents are asked to bring any ideas, questions, and voice concerns.