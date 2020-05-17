Washakie County long-term care facility with at least 9 cases of COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 17, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is reporting several cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among residents and staff of a long-term care facility in Washakie County over the last few days.

According to a WDH press release on Sunday, officials have so far identified five cases among staff members and four among residents of Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Lab testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory confirmed most of the known cases, with more results pending.

While the concern involving the facility began after testing of staff members who were ill and sought medical care, it is unclear at this time how the virus was introduced among the staff and residents, or how many of the newly confirmed cases are experiencing symptoms.

The response so far has included attempted sample collection from all employees and residents with the help of facility staff. Follow up activities will likely include a visit to the facility from WDH staff for consultation and situation review, staff and patient interviews and more testing.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, emphasized the protection of older Wyoming residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living centers has been the department’s top concern and priority throughout the pandemic.

“We know the residents of these places are among the most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and we have seen terrible situations occur in other nursing homes across the country,” she said. “We also recognize that the nature of long-term care facilities can make it very challenging to control the spread of the virus once it’s been introduced into a specific location.”

Current nursing home guidelines strictly limit visitors or non-essential healthcare personnel. “We believe this policy has been helpful in Wyoming over the last couple of months, but, the risk of potential exposure through staff and patients still exists,” Harrist said.

Harrist said this situation should serve as reminder that everyone should still take precautions to avoid becoming ill with the virus or passing it along to others. “Unfortunately, this virus is still among us,” she said.