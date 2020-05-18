Washakie County long-term health center state’s only new reports of COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 18, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, all of Sunday’s new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming came from Washakie County. It was reported several staff members and residents of the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the disease.

The WDH web site was updated at 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after that time, a WDH press release reported that five staff members and four residents of the long-term health center, located in Washakie County, had tested positive. The WDH web site update lists just seven new cases in Washakie County.

Sweetwater County reported the 16th case of COVID-19 on Saturday. At last report a Rock Springs man in his 50s was in good condition and isolating at home.

The state’s total of lab tested confirmed cases of COVID-19 is listed at 566 by the WDH with 188 probable cases. There have been 498 recovered cases.

Unfortunately, on Saturday, the WDH reported a Fremont County female passed away due to COVID-19 bringing Wyoming’s death total from the disease to eight.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Sunday’s postings: Albany (9, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (16, -), Carbon (7, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (202, -), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (2, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (119, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (43, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (16, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (8, -), and Washakie (13, +7).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Sunday’s report: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (9), Fremont (21), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (4), Johnson (4), Laramie (62), Lincoln (3), Natrona (13), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).