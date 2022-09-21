Washington Elementary named as National Blue Ribbon School

Photo by Washington Elementary staff

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Green River, Wyoming – On Friday, September 16, Washington Elementary received the word they had been chosen among 297 schools across the nation as a Blue Ribbon School for 2022. The school celebrated the achievement yesterday Monday, September 20 with an assembly in their gymnasium.

According the U.S. Department of Education, up to 420 schools can be nominated annually from states nationwide. In its 40th year this year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given out more than 10,000 awards to 9,000 schools. Awards are given based on performance in one of two categories-exemplary high performing schools or exemplary achievement in closing gaps schools.

Washington was selected in the exemplary high-performing school category based on its growth and achievement in WyTop test scores and graduation rates. The nomination for the award came from the Wyoming Department of Education in January, with an application process that had to be completed in early spring. After submitting the application the school was notified on Friday that they had indeed won.

“This accomplishment doesn’t happen by chance. The work the staff has put in building relationships with students is what has made this possible,” Principal Anna Marie Covey said, “At Washington, the staff cares for every kid, every day caring for the whole child. Because if the child’s needs aren’t met learning can’t happen. We also have great families. Our families are amazing and we can’t do it without them.”