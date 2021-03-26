Washington man killed at scene of car crash east of Green River

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 26, 2021) — On March 25, 2021, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 93 on Interstate 80 east of Green River, Wyoming. At 2:24 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 1998 GMC C1500 towing a trailer was headed west on Interstate 80 when the trailer began to fishtail, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the median before the driver over-corrected to the right. The pickup truck exited the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver of the GMC has been identified as 50-year-old Lacey, Washington resident Henry L. Cecil. Cecil was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Speed and equipment failure is being investigated as potential contributing factors.

This is the 20th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 13 in 2020, 34 in 2019, and 19 in 2018 to date.